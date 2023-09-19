Kenya: Kindiki Fires a Warning Shot at Militant Elements Amid Surge in Attacks

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed government's commitment to tackling violent extremism in the country in the wake of ambushes targeting security personal.

Kindiki said Monday, when he presided over the operationalization of Kotulo Sub-County, in Wajir's Tarbaj Constituency, that terrorism remains one of the most national security challenges.

The declaration comes in the wake of escalating number of attacks by the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda linked jihadist group Al-Shabaab in the country's North and Coastal regions with Garissa, Mandera, Wajir and Lamu counties bearing the brunt of the attacks.

"We have made a resolve that the administration will be the first to restore order in the North Eastern and the Coastal region." Kindiki said noting that the government is working round the clock to tackle the menace.

"The way we have crushed the bandits in the North Rift, is the same way we will deal with the criminal elements killing innocent Kenyans in Wajir, Garissa, Mandera and Lamu counties."

Kindiki's remarks come on the heels of a recent incident in which at least four civilians lost their lives when their vehicle struck an Improvised Explosive Device in the Qurqura area of Elwak, Mandera County.

The Interior CS stated the Government will go out of its way to facilitate security officers to execute their mandate in protecting citizens and their property.

Modernized war

He added that the state is investing in the modern equipment to protect them against armed criminals and combat complex security challenges.

CS Kindiki called on parents and guardians to remain vigilant and counsel their children to resist radicalization and recruitment into terror groups.

He however maintained that the Ruto administration will not allow extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in the country as witnessed in the past.

Kindiki assured the residents that the days of enforced disappearances in the country are long gone.

"We have said as an administration under the leadership of President William Ruto. We will end extrajudicial killings, because extrajudicial killings of the people of Kenya is not only illegal but it is a violation of our, Constitution, laws and humanity," he added.

He lauded the security officers taking part in the fight against insecurity in the North Eastern Region and other parts of the Country as true heroes who deserve commendation.

Kindiki further called for collaboration between security agencies and the citizens to win the fight against terrorism.

During his visit, the Interior CS also commissioned Sub-County Headquarters and installed Farah Hassan Mohamed as the first Deputy County Commissioner.

Kotulo Sub-County was created in March 2022 and covers an approximate area of 6,594 square kilometres.

The newly operationalized Sub-County with 2 Divisions, 12 Locations and 19 Sub-Locations has a population of 28,167 people according to the 2019 National Housing and Population Census.

Tarbaj MP Hussein Abdi Barre, MCAs, National and County Governments officials, community and religious leaders were in attendance.