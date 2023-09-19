Kenya: National Dialogue Committee on Bi-Partisan Talks to Hold Public Hearings on September 22

Nairobi — The National Dialogue Committee spearheading the Kenya Kwanza, Azimio La Umoja bi-partisan talks is set to commence public hearings from Friday.

The team led by National Assembly leader Kimani Ichung'wah and his Azimio counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka resolved that the working group on two thirds gender rule, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Secretariat, and IEBC selection panel agenda issues will be part of the discussions during the public hearings.

"This Friday we shall engage with Identified stakeholders including the Secretariat of the IEBC, IEBC selection panel, working group on two thirds gender rule among others beginning with those who presented their memoranda to be able to appear before this Dialogue committee," Ichung'wah stated.

Ichung'wah revealed that each stakeholder's group shall be allocated a maximum of 20 minutes to give the dialogue committee an exposition of their memoranda where thereafter members of the public will also present their memoranda.

The National assembly majority leader stated public hearings shall continue for a period of one week highlighting the need to save time for the official commencement of the peace talks.

"We have opted to engage with the stakeholders at this time because the committee is running out of time, according to the NDC calendar the stakeholders' engagements were scheduled to begin from 25th to 29th September," he stated.

Ichung'wah indicated that the committee will give a report on the outcome of the talks after a period of 60 days.

"As you are all aware this is a dialogue negotiation process and we have now begun the difficult work of being able to agree on all the issues that are before the committee," Ichung'wah said.

Musyoka on the other hand reiterated that the issue of the high cost of living facing Kenyans remains an urgent issue to be discussed.

"We want the country and Kenyans to know that we are with you, and we feel you. The difficult issue of the high cost of living as Azimio we will deal with it as an interim measure!" Kalonzo stated.

The National Dialogue Committee extended an invitation for both stakeholders and members of the public to present their memoranda on crucial agenda issues that should be discussed on the table before the committee commence the special talks officially.