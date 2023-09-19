Kenya: Kindiki Vows to Expel Rogue Officials From Kenya's Border Posts

Nairobi — The government has put on notice officials working on the Kenya-Busia border over involving themselves in graft.

Kindiki said Tuesday when he presided over the opening of Teso North Sub-County Headquarters and Kamolo Division Headquarters in Busia County that the border is a sensitive trade and security facility that requires careful handling.

The Interior CS stressed the government's commitment to ensuring the smooth operation of border areas by deploying officers with unwavering integrity.

"We will make sure we have the right people with the right frame of mind there (border), whose work will be to promote trade, investment and security as well as good neighborliness between the countries of Kenya and Uganda," he said.

Furthermore, he announced plans to enhance border infrastructure to facilitate seamless cross-border trade and movement for citizens of both countries.

Turning his attention to the country's economic situation, CS Kindiki highlighted the pressing need for collaboration between the national and devolved governments.

Combating crime

He underscored the importance of finding ways to improve the welfare of ordinary citizens, particularly the youth who have been driven to criminal activities due to unemployment.

"Due to a lack of employment, many young people have been driven to engage in crime and related activities. This government is making every effort to increase job possibilities at the grassroots and throughout Kenya in order to keep youth from becoming involved in illicit drug use and criminality," he said.

Kindiki emphasized that the government is actively working to create job opportunities at the grassroots level, urging young people to explore alternative income-generating avenues.

The Interior CS issued a stern warning to criminal gangs operating in Busia vowing action on those responsible.

He vowed to crack down gangs that have been blamed for a spate of criminal activities in the border county.

"We are going to crackdown on all leaders of gangs that are unleashing terror on innocent people in Busia County," he said.

The Interior CS further cautioned National Government Administration Officials (NGAOS) against engaging in politics but focus on service delivery to the people.

He added that their main task is ensuring the implementation of government projects on the grassroots.

"Public Officers must carry out, public civic education on our people on government programmes and government policy priorities and not engage in politics," he added.

Kindiki further appealed to the political leaders across the country to refrain from involving NGAO officials in their political fights, emphasizing the need to maintain the separation of service delivery and political activities.