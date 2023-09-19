Tanzania: 47 Researchers Win 500m/ - for Publication in High Impact Factors Journals

Dodoma — DAR ES SALAAM: MINISTER for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adolf Mkenda has announced the names of 47 Tanzanian researchers, who won awards for publication in high impact factors journals.

The winners published in the high impact factors journals between July 2022 and May 31, 2023 will share 500m/- according to the criteria outlined by the panel of judges led by Professor Yunus Mgaya.

Prof Mkenda announced to start issuing the award when tabling the ministry's 2022/23 financial year budget and 1bn/- was allocated for publication in the international journals in health and allied sciences as well as natural science and mathematics.

Prof Mkenda said that 500m/- out of 1bn/- will be disbursed depending on whether the winner was the main author or co-author of the winning journals.

He used the platform to announce a new submission window for the journals in agriculture and animal science, engineering and technology published between July 2022 and May 31, 2023.

Earlier, the Award Publications Review Committee Chairman, Prof Yunus Mgaya said that 82 applications were received from researchers of public and private higher education institutions in mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

He noted that out of 82 applications, 71 came from public higher education institutions and 11 from private institutions.

"The submission window of these publications were officially closed on May 31st, 2023 and followed by the evaluation and recommendation process of the publications that meet the award criteria in accordance with the award guidelines," he said.

He said the committee used a number of criteria to get the winners including the Revised Harmonized Scheme of Service for Academic Staff in Public Universities and Constituent Colleges of 2022, Guidelines for Researchers Publishing in High Impact Factor Journals, Due Diligence and national research priorities

Prof Mgaya added that award winners are from University of Dodoma, Mwali Julius K Nyerere University of Agriculture and Technology, Kampala International University, Ardhi University, Open University of Tanzania and University of Dar es Salaam.

Others are from Sokoine University of Agriculture, Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology, Arusha Technical College, Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University College, Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences, Catholic University of Health and Allied Sciences and Institute of Rural Development Planning (IRDP).