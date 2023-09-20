South Africa: Five Killed in Richards Bay Mall Massacre

19 September 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

The KwaZulu-Natal police are still probing the motives behind the cold-blooded murder where five people were shot dead at a Richards Bay shopping mall on Tuesday morning.

Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda, the police spokesperson, said that the nature of the attack suggested it could be connected to a drug turf battle, though this has not been confirmed.

Details from the police reveal that four assailants got out of a vehicle and brutally shot the victims.

"Four victims were declared dead right at the crime scene, while the fifth, passed away due to gunshot wounds after being taken to a nearby clinic," Lt-Col Netshiunda said.

The perpetrators got away in a blue VW Polo and are still at large.

The authorities have started a search operation to track down the suspects.

The police urge the public to come forward with any information they might have regarding the attackers.

 

