Africa: 130 Percent Prize Money Increase for Super Cup Winners Approved By CAF Executive Committee

The CAF Executive Committee of CAF has approved a 130% increase in the prize money of the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup competition.

Newly-crowned TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup champions, USMA from Algeria will now take home USD 500 000 following their victory against Al Ahly of Egypt during their Friday night fixture in Taif, Saudi Arabia.

Previously, winners of the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup took home USD 200 000.

The 2023 runners-up, Al Ahly will get USD 250 000. Previously the runners-up got USD 125 000.

In 2022, the total Prize Money of TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup was USD 325 000.

In 2023, the total Prize Money has gone up to USD 750 000.

The increase is in line with CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe's commitment to increase prize money across all CAF Competitions thus ensuring that football Clubs and Teams become self-sustaining in the mid-to-long term.

In the last two years, there has been prize money increases across the board including the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Women's Champions League, TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, amongst others.

46% Increased prize money: TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup

150% Increase in TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations

Increase in AFCON prize money to USD 5 million

Increase in CHAN prize money: 45%

