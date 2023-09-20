Africa: CAF Increases Prize Money... But Only for Men

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has revealed that the prize money for the men's Super Cup will be 130% higher than last season, though the Women's Champions League winnings will remain the same.

Newly crowned Super Cup champions USM Alger will walk away with $500,000 (R7.5 million) after their 1-0 win over Al Ahly in Saudi Arabia on Friday, an increase of $300,000 (R4.5 million) from previous years.

The runners-up take away $250,000 (R3.8 million), double that awarded last year.

As the news of the prize money increase broke this week, the eight teams for the Women's Champions League were also confirmed.

The competition will kick off in Ivory Coast in November, with five sides making their debut at the showpiece event.

The Hurricanes from Equatorial Guinea will join Ivorian champions Atletico Abidjan, Ampem Darkoa of Ghana, JKT Queens from Tanzania and Moroccan side Sporting Club Casablanca as first-timers in the competition.

Defending champions AS FAR from Morocco will look to be in and around the final once again this year after taking home $400,000 (R6 million) last season.

That prize will remain the same for this year's winners.

South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns came second in 2022 and will be hoping to go one better in the new campaign.