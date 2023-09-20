South Africa: City Manager in Court for Multimillion Rand Fraud

The multimillion rand corruption trial against Nelson Mandela Bay's City Manager, Noxolo Nqwazi and her co-accused, who include politicians and business owners, started at the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Monday.

Nqwazi is charged alongside suspended Human Settlements head Mvuleni Mapu, ANC regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula and former DA councillors Mbulelo Manyathi, Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins.

The business owners are Xolani Masela and his wife, Nwabisa, of Thuthuko Logistics, their daughter Nompumezo Ngotsha in her capacity as a director of the company, and Morne van der Linde of HT Pelatona Projects.

The accused are charged with fraud, money laundering, corruption and contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Nqwazi and Mapu sat quietly in the dock while the evidence was led.

It is alleged they bypassed certain processes to award a R24.6 million tender to HT Pelatona.

According to the state, on April 17 2020, Mapu drafted a document as motivation for Nqwazi to approve the appointment of HT Pelatona but did not outline why the prescribed tender process could not be followed.

Less than a week later, Nqwazi signed the document presented to her by Mapu and R400,000 was subsequently paid into the bank account of Thuthuko Logistics.

Days later, R300,000 was reportedly paid into the bank account of Nwabisa, who subsequently transferred the money to her husband's account.

Four days later, the money was allegedly paid to Nqakula's account, who, in turn, paid Higgins, Manyathi and Louw for what the state claims was gratification after they helped to have Athol Trollip axed as mayor in September 2018.

Trollip was removed from office through a vote of no confidence.

As the trial proceeds, calls are mounting for Nqwazi to step down. The EFF and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana are among those calling for her removal, citing her continued stay at the helm of the city as a gross miscarriage of justice.

The trial is set to run until Friday, after which Nqwazi's future in the metro will be assessed.