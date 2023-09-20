Rwanda: Fresh Details Emerge As Kigali Green City Project Takes Shape

More details about the Kigali Green City pilot project expected to be set up on some 600 hectares in the Kinyinya suburb of Gasabo district have emerged.

The features of this futuristic city were showcased at the September 6-8 Africa Smart City Investment Summit, held in Kigali. During the summit, Kigali was announced as Africa's premier smart city with promising smart city solutions according to the 2023 African Smart City Index.

The pilot project is among the projects expected to embody smart city solutions according to Basile Kalimba, the Chief Executive Officer of Green City Kigali Company (GCKC), responsible for executing the project.

Masterplan in offing

Speaking to The New Times, Kalimba said that the master plan for Kigali Green City is currently under review by the City of Kigali and that they will "soon" embark on a process to engage citizens on the proposal.

The consultation, Kalimba said, is aimed at ensuring that the envisaged city embodies the aspiration of city residents, which will ease the implementation once it gets underway.

In 2022, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios (FCBStudios), a British architectural design firm, was contracted to develop the Kigali Green City master plan as well as detailed designs for the pilot phase.

The proposed design is done in such a way that it feeds into the existing city master plan, with additional elements to create a green and sustainable community, such as incorporating nature-based solutions, and recreational and public spaces to reduce the carbon footprint and adapt to climate change.

"There is a city master plan 2050 and Kinyinya Hill is one of the areas appropriated within this master plan. We have to update, go into detail of that plan, and introduce the urban planning principles of a green city," Kalimba said.

The final master plan for the green city will be a product of a consultative process, he noted.

"We intend to talk to different institutions, the private sector and the communities before coming up with a final draft to be submitted to the City of Kigali. It has a design stage and approval stage, then the implementation stage."

The final consultation on the master plan is "expected in a few months," noting that the media is one of the stakeholders to be consulted.

First stage of construction

The development of Kigali Green City will begin with a pilot phase covering 16 hectares, expected to be launched in 2025 and completed by 2030.

This phase will have at least 2,000 housing units and other amenities developed on this land.

Non-motorized transport

Designed largely as 'a walking city', non-motorized transport was prioritized within the proposed city. Non-motorized transport (NMT), a key element of successfully encouraging clean urban transport, includes all forms of travel that do not rely on an engine or motor for movement. This includes walking and bicycles, and using small-wheeled transport. These modes of transport can provide both recreation and transportation.

"Walkways are expected for recreation while walking and cycling," he said.

The transport mode cuts carbon emissions and is considered a less costly transport mode and healthy activity.

According to the UN Environment Programme, NMT offers basic and affordable mobility, access to public transport, and health benefits. Improving the convenience, comfort, and safety of walking and cycling reduces the demand for travel by personal motor vehicles, helping to alleviate the critical traffic challenges facing many cities.

Public transport and BRT system

"We are also advocating for a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) transport system within this proposed city which will then connect with the city-wide BRT system," Kalimba added.

Bus Rapid Transit, also referred to as transit way, is a high-quality bus-based transit system that delivers fast and efficient service that may include dedicated lanes, busways, traffic signal priority, off-board fare collection, elevated platforms, and enhanced stations.

It is a bus-based public transport system designed to have much more capacity, reliability, and other quality features than a conventional bus system.

"We have to introduce a road system that encourages public transport. We have to put in place a network of roads so that when people want to come out and go elsewhere, the public transport system is designed to move groups of people instead of individual cars. Therefore, we have taken into account cutting emissions or making emissions much lower," he said.

The transport mode is part of Transit Oriented Development (TOD), an exciting fast-growing trend in creating vibrant, liveable, sustainable communities, which aims to increase public transport usage and reduce the use of private cars as a way of promoting sustainable urban growth.

Electric vehicles are also encouraged.

Proposed eco-park

Though not yet approved, an eco-park has also been proposed within the green city. If approved, it will sit on at least 70 hectares on the hill.

The park will comprise forest that has been preserved for almost 100 years. Areas that are too steep for construction are likely to be developed as walking trails with varied biodiversity features.

According to Kalimba, with population growth, community spaces, or open spaces, and recreational spaces for health and wellbeing will also be considered.

Urban agriculture

Urban agriculture - various practices of cultivating, processing, and distributing food in urban areas - on a small scale is part of the green city model.

Ways to manage stormwater and water channels will benefit communities thriving on urban agriculture.

The project includes the use of wetlands and detention basins to effectively manage wastewater and drainage. Marketplaces to sell produce are also expected.

TVET schools

"We are trying to make sure that it is a community that has all the elements: education, employment opportunities, and other amenities," Kalimba said.

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools are expected to be set up to bolster employment opportunities within the ecosystem.

30,000 housing units

In the first stage of construction, 2,000 'green homes' are expected through a public-private partnership. Green homes are designed with a focus on environmental sustainability, efficient use of energy, water, and building materials, utilizing eco-friendly, sustainably sourced, and recycled materials.

Over 30,000 housing units are expected once the project is fully implemented.

For the construction of these houses and other amenities to be built under the project, the aim is to use local materials to promote local production as well as generate employment opportunities.

16,000 green jobs

The project is expected to create 16,000 jobs and reach 150,000 direct beneficiaries.