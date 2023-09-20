Kenya: Govt to Declare Uncollected Passports Invalid Past Pick-Up Dates - Kindiki

Nairobi — The government has resolved to declare uncollected passports invalid once applicants fail to pick them on schedule.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki made the announcement on Tuesday when he reported the number of uncollected passports at 87,574.

Speaking when he unveiled a Rapid Results Initiative, Kindiki said the uncollected travel documents were printed over a span of three years.

He said that the government will invoke Section 5 of the Disposal of Uncollected Goods Act, and Section 31 of the Citizenship and Immigration Act in disposing off documents of those who fail to collect them within the set-out time frame.

"All applicants whose passports are ready must collect them. Those who will not collect their passports as scheduled, after the expiry of the notice, we will treat the uncollected documents as uncollected goods and therefore we will withdraw and dispose off the documents at the expiry of the requite notice period," he said.

He added that those who fail to collect the passports will have to re-apply again and pay penalties to get new documents.

Kindiki said the RRI which will commence on September 25 is aimed at ensuring all the passports are collected from the immigration offices across the country.

"The passports must be collected within 30 days commencing 25th of September 2023," he said.

Publication of names

Out of the uncollected copies, 36,170 passports were reported to be at Nyayo House, 10,409 in Embu, 9,938 in Eldoret, 9,515 in Kisumu, 8,023 in Nakuru, 7,971 in Kisii and 5,424 in Mombasa.

He added that the Ministry will publish details of those who are required to collect their passports every Wednesday in the mass media and its official websites.

Kindiki said that the government is well on course to resolve the passport printing backlog adding the Immigration Department will continue with the ongoing night and day printing until they acquire more equipment to speed up the process.

Kindiki said the Immigration Department will continue processing emergency applications within 24 hours.