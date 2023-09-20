Kenya: People With Mobility Challenges Benefit From 106 Wheelchairs From Walkabout Foundation in Kisii

Kisii — Kisii Governor Simba Arati has asked residents of Kisii not to shun People With Disabilities(PWD) and at the same time urged caregivers not to hide them from the public.

Speaking in Kisii while presiding over the handing over of 106 mobility wheelchairs from the walkabout foundation, Arati applauded the foundation for donating the mobility wheelchairs.

The governor said the County Government through the department of health and administration took an assessment of PWDs and focused on those with mobility challenges to benefit from this donation.

World Health Organization (WHO) estimates in a given population, 10 percent of these people are living with disabilities with one percent having mobility challenges.

Kisii has a total of 2,000 people living with mobility challenges while 120,000 people are living with disabilities.

The assessment targeted those bedridden and the caregivers are forced to carry them while seeking medical and rehabilitation services from medical facilities due to high poverty level.

"there is need for a sustained and continued awareness creation and management of various disabilities to curb disabilities which may be treatable," said Arati

Further the governor noted with concern, the County Government is ready to work with partners such as the walkabout foundation to help alleviate the suffering of persons with mobility challenges and other forms of disabilities.

This will also enhance the lives of those with mobility challenges to engage in income generating services for self-sufficiency.

"my administration is keen in ensuring the implementation of the 30% in considering PWDs in government programs," said the governor.

He challenged the residents to shun from social stigmatizing the PDWs and avoid hiding those living with disabilities and bring them to public for help.

A Walkabout foundation representative said the foundation, which is based in Nanyuki, has a good will to help people with mobility challenges.

The foundation noted they donated 106 wheelchairs in the second phase after donating 100 wheelchairs a few months ago