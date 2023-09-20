Kenya: Artificial Intelligence Searches Hit Record High, Google Survey

Nairobi — More Kenyans are searching for artificial intelligence (AI) online, new data reveals, with job searches among the most requested terms.

Google data shows that AI searches have increased by 270 percent since last year and 400 percent over the last five years.

According to the Californian-based corporation, careers, online businesses from homes, and how to gain new certifications, particularly in digital skills, were the most searched in the country.

This comes after the internet firm in March and July this year introduced its conversational AI service Bard (in English and Swahili).

"It's great to see people in Kenya showing such a keen interest in the transformational technology that is AI," said Google East Africa Country Director Agnes Gathaiya.

"People in Africa and across the world are already using and benefiting from responsibly developed AI-based tools every day - but the speed of technological advancement is accelerating, and while it's exhilarating to see these breakthroughs, it's important that we get it right here in Kenya," she added.

Searches for courses in virtual assistance (+450 percent), data analysis (+200 percent), digital marketing (+200 percent), and cybersecurity (+100 percent) have all increased significantly this year.

"We're committed to working boldly, responsibly and together with Kenya to maximize the potential of AI, while minimizing its abuse," she stated.

"The trends, released today, also show that people in Kenya are increasingly interested in building their careers and learning new skills."