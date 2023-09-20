Uganda: Entebbe to Host Inaugural East African Airshow in 2024

Entebbe — The countdown has started to the inaugural East African Airshow that will be hosted by Uganda. Skies are set to ignite with passion and excitement as Entebbe hosts the event 5-7th December 2024.

The East African Airshow will bring together aviation aficionados, industry experts, government representatives, and tourism enthusiasts from across East Africa and beyond. This unique extravaganza aims to redefine the possibilities of aviation and inspire the next generation of leaders both in the aviation and tourism sectors.

The event provides a platform for aviation and tourism professionals to engage in meaningful discussions, explore innovative solutions, and forge connections that will drive the industries forward.

"The event celebrates the seamless fusion of aviation and tourism by highlighting the natural beauty, cultural heritage, and wildlife wonders of East Africa," an official said.

The East African Airshow is organized by the Aviator Africa, along with the MK Movement, the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority and Airspace Africa.

"The event's dynamic lineup includes thrilling aerial displays featuring cutting-edge aircraft, awe-inspiring aerobatics, and breathtaking formations that will leave attendees in awe. Beyond the skies, the airshow boasts a rich tapestry of offerings, including a comprehensive business conference, interactive exhibitions, a career expo, and a glamorous aviation and tourism awards gala dinner," the event organisers said in a statement.

Officials said this eagerly awaited event promises a spectacular showcase of aviation prowess, innovative technologies, and the seamless integration of aviation and tourism, all against the stunning backdrop of Uganda's breathtaking landscapes.

"The East African Airshow's impact extends far beyond its event dates. With a dedicated focus on youth engagement and career development, the airshow is committed to nurturing the next generation of aviation and tourism leaders. By showcasing the limitless potential of these. sectors, the event aims to spark aspirations and dreams that will shape the trajectory of East Africa's growth."

Part of the event's CSR initiative will be a raffle for the public to win flights and aviation scholarships, an initiative of the MK Movement.