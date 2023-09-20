South Africa: Appointment of Power Utility CEO Delayed Again - South African News Briefs - September 20, 2023

Eskom CEO Appointment Stalled as Board Recommendation Rejected by Minister Gordhan

The appointment of a new CEO for Eskom, South Africa's state-owned power utility, has been delayed, with no clear end in sight, reports News24. Nine months after the previous CEO, André de Ruyter, announced his resignation, the board's recommendation for a replacement has been rejected by Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan. Initially, four candidates were in contention, and the board nominated a frontrunner for the job. Gordhan instructed the Eskom chair to provide three names for deliberation. It is still unclear whether the board must add two more preferred candidates to the list or start the process from scratch. Eskom's Chief Financial Officer, Calib Cassim, will continue to act in the position of CEO. The delay in appointing a new CEO is a major setback for Eskom, which is already struggling with a number of challenges, including load shedding, financial difficulties, and corruption.

Drivers Warned of Problematic Truck Before Deadly Musina Crash

While the details around the Musina bus and truck crash that claimed 20 lives are yet to be determined, the bus company has told TimesLIVE Premium that other drivers who were travelling on the same route had raised concerns about the way the truck was being driven before the crash. Pfuluwani Tshilande, the GM of Hope Diamond bus company, said that reports from other drivers indicated that the truck in question appeared to be problematic. The accident claimed the lives of the bus driver, James Arifhani Muleya, a group of mineworkers, the truck driver, and his passenger. Muleya, who was transporting mineworkers to Venetia Mine, was highly regarded for his experience and expertise. The company is awaiting the results of the investigation into the incident and is providing counselling and support to employees affected by the tragedy.

Oscar Pistorius Eligible for Parole Six Months Ago, Justice Authorities Admit

An exclusive report by News24 reveals that Oscar Pistorius, the former South African athlete convicted of murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, became eligible for parole six months ago. Pistorius has gone to the Constitutional Court to challenge the parole board's decision to deny him parole. Pistorius' lawyers argue that the Supreme Court of Appeal 's decision to antedate his murder sentence to July 6, 2016 means he should have been considered for parole in March 2023. The parole board, however, has argued that Pistorius' sentence did not come into effect until November 2017, when the SCA increased his sentence from six years to 13 years and five months. This confusion has resulted in Pistorius spending an additional six months behind bars. With the authorities now admitting that Pistorius became eligible for parole six months ago, his parole application can finally be considered.

National Assembly Passes Bill to Clear Criminal Records for Covid Lockdown Violations

The National Assembly has passed the Judicial Matters Amendment Bill, which will result in the expungement of criminal records for individuals who paid admission of guilt fines for violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations, such as those related to wearing masks and alcohol restrictions, reports EWN. The Bill, which has undergone years of deliberation, amends various Acts to address practical and technical issues, as well as constitutional judgments. Justice committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said that the proposed new bill would allow for the clearing of criminal records for those who paid admission of guilt fines. The Bill received support from most political parties and will now be sent to the National Council of Provinces.

