Kenya: Ruto Pays Tribute to Fallen KDF Personnel After Lamu Helicopter Crash

Nairobi — President William Ruto has mourned Kenya Defence Force (KDF) personnel who lost their lives following helicopter crash in Lamu on Monday night.

While condoling with the victims' families, President Ruto lauded KDF personnel who continue to make the ultimate sacrifice while defending Kenya's sovereignty.

"Our condolences to the families and friends on the heartbreaking loss of our heroes in the Lamu helicopter crash. We honour their bravery in defending and protecting Kenya's sovereignty. Our prayers are with the Kenya Defence Forces and all those that have been affected by the tragedy," he said.

His statement comes hours after KDF constituted a Board of Inquiry to probe the fatal crash of surveillance helicopter.

Night patrol

The Department of Defence said Tuesday in a statement that the Kenya Air Force Huey Helicopter crashed while on night patrol in the coastal town that has witnessed an upsurge in terrorist attacks in recent weeks.

While the DoD did not disclose the exact number of casualties, the department expressed its condolences to the families of the military personnel who lost their lives in the crash.

"The crew and other military personnel onboard were part of an air surveillance squadron intensifying day and night patrols and surveillance for the on-going Operation Amani Boni," KDF said.

This incident comes two months after another KDF helicopter crashed in Baringo's Chemolingot area. During the July 20 incident, a Kenya Air Force (KAF) helicopter crashed while listing off for a flight back to Nairobi.

KDF said the utility helicopter was hit a tree while taking off at Chemolingot Stadium. It said all on board disembarked safely.

The military did not give details of the mission and specific figures on those on board. In 2021, 10 KDF officers died and 13 others injured following chopper crash in Kajiado.

KDF said at the time that that the MI Mi-171E helicopter crashed in Ol Tepesi during a training mission.