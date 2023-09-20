South Africa: ANC, Alliance Partners Likely to Push Back On Treasury's Cost Cuts Ahead of 2024 Elections

19 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Queenin Masuabi

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and his team have their work cut out for them ahead of the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, as their cost containment guidelines face pushback from the ANC and its alliance partners.

The ANC officials, the top brass of Cosatu and the SA Communist Party (SACP) are said to have held a meeting this week with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana about National Treasury's cost containment measures, which they believe could be detrimental to their 2024 election campaign.

Daily Maverick understands that the meeting was held on Monday, 18 September, where all members of the ANC Top Seven were present, apart from President Cyril Ramaphosa and the party's second deputy secretary-general, Maropene Ramokgopa, who are in New York for the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

The bone of contention revolved around Treasury's lack of political nuance in relation to the cost containment measures it has outlined. This is despite the department being headed by Godongwana, an ANC National Executive Committee member.

The ANC is looking to woo voters in next year's provincial and national elections and they are trying to avoid losing popularity among supporters. It's been predicted that the ruling party could fall below 50% of the vote - something that has placed considerable pressure on party leaders.

During the meeting, red flags were raised around the suggestion that retrenchments be considered in the public service. The ANC and its partners...

