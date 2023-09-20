South Africa: Families of De Beers Venetia Mine Workers Killed in Horror Crash Agonise Over Lack of Official Information

Musina Local Municipality spokesperson Wilson Dzebu said some of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition and police would use DNA forensic tests to identify them.

Family members of workers at the De Beers Venetia diamond mine in Musina, Limpopo, are still waiting to hear whether their loved ones were among 20 people who died in a road accident on Sunday.

The 20 people died when the bus they were travelling in to the mine collided head-on with a truck transporting steel on the R572. The victims included 17 Murray & Roberts employees who worked at the mine, the two drivers and a passenger travelling in the truck. Four mine workers survived the accident and were transported to hospital to receive treatment.

Some devastated family members who have been unable to locate their loved ones said it had been confusing trying to ascertain what was happening.

One family in Vhembe in Limpopo, who did not want to be identified, sent pictures of their relative to Daily Maverick, asking if she had died in the accident.

They said the relative, a Murray & Roberts employee, had been missing since Sunday when she was expected to report for the evening shift at the mine.

The family spokesperson said she spoke to her younger sister on Sunday afternoon as she was preparing to board the bus. She said her...