Angola Embraces Large-Scale Production Challenge

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Economy Ivan dos Santos said Monday in Luanda that the Executive is focused on the challenge of producing national products "on a large scale" in view of the current context.

Ivan dos Santos was speaking to the press on the sidelines of the meeting with managers of the large commercial areas.

The official added that there is a lot of national production, but it needs to be "on

a large scale" to better supply the domestic market.

The Secretary of State did not reveal the numbers, but said that a large part of national consumption is currently produced locally, that is, "Made in Angola.

"Positive results at all levels can only be achieved if we enhance and resize the national production", Ivan dos Santos said when referring to the rise in

product prices on the market.

He considered the increase in prices of some products another challenge the Executive will have to face, but he mentioned the Ministry of Industry and Commerce for the change the situation.

The official is of the view that the alignment with large commercial areas is also necessary for the success of this process.

The meeting with managers of large commercial areas discussed better alignment of preconditions for dealing with present challenges, as well as the need for better dissemination of "Made in Angola" products.

During the meeting, company managers, commercial areas, raised concerns such as guarantees of local production, proximity to national producers, purchasing and sales procedures.

The meeting, sponsored by INAPEM, was meant to boost measures to stimulate the economy. ML/NE/TED/NIC