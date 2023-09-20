Angola, Serbia Sign Sports Agreement

18 September 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A cooperation agreement on the field of sports was signed Monday in Belgrade between Angola and Serbia, a source from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MINJUD) has said.

The partnerships cover staff training, sharing of experiences, internships for national teams and training for coach.

On Angola's side, the incumbent minister Palmira Barbosa, who has been in Belgrade for a three-day working visit, signed the agreement.

The minister is being accompanied by the presidents of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF) Artur de Almeida e Silva, handball (FAAND) José do Amaral "Maninho", as well as senior staff from the Ministry.

On the 9th of this month, the FAAND president received, at the federation's headquarters in Luanda, the ambassador of Serbia to Angola, Milos Perisic, with whom he discussed, among several issues, cooperation in this social aspect.

As part of her visiting programme, the minister Palmira Barbosa highlighted on Sunday the qualities of the founder of the Angolan Nation, António Agostinho Neto, while delivering her speech ahead of September 17th, National Hero's Day.

At an event, organised by the Angolan embassy in Serbia, the minister spoke of the human and patriotic dimension of a man who guided Angola to independence, proclaimed on November 11, 1975.MC/CF/NIC

