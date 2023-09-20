Angola: Minister of Interior Tells New Generation to Go Ahead With Neto's Legacy

Luanda — Minister of the Interior Eugénio Laborinho appealed Sunday in Luanda to the new generation, especially the youngest, to carry on the legacy of the Founder of the Nation, António Agostinho Neto, who would be 101 today.

The government official was speaking to the press after chairing the ceremony on raising of the Monument Flag at the National Museum of Military History, ahead of celebration of September 17th, National Hero's Day.

Eugénio Laborinho said that today's youth should follow the examples of their elders in term of carrying on with the achievements of the first President of Angola, as those born before national independence continue with this legacy aimed at the country's development.

He added that Agostinho Neto's achievements should be passed on to all generations, as they are models of inspiration for the whole society and cover various stages of life.

Representing the provincial governor of Luanda, the vice-governor for the Political and Social Sector Manuel António Gonçalves added that the teachings of Agostinho Neto must be followed.

He pointed out that most of his speeches and teachings remain valid, not only at the country level, but also for Africa and the rest of the world.

The official guaranteed that the elderly continue to pass on to the young the feeling of love for the country and with the thought of "one people, one nation to bring to the new generation the spirit of brotherhood, independence and freedom".

After the Hoisting of the Monument Flag ceremony, there was a tribute at the Agostinho Neto Memorial, where flowers were placed at the sarcophagus and the book of condolences was signed, as well as a cultural moment about Agostinho Neto's poetry and songs.

The celebration was witnessed by the widow, Maria Eugénia Neto, government officials, diplomats, senior leaders of the Angolan Armed Forces and the National Police, among other individuals.

António Agostinho Neto was born in Icolo e Bengo, Luanda, on September 17, 1922.

He died in Moscow, Russia, on September 10, 1979. In 1975 he proclaimed National Independence and became the first President of Angola. SJ/VIC/CF/NIC