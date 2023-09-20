Tanzania: Funds' Management - Samia Lauds Majaliwa in Constituency

LINDI ,Ruangwa : President Samia Suluhu Hassan has applauded Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, who is also Ruangwa Constituency Member of Parliament for managing the development funds to provide services to the residents.

Addressing the public that turned out to her meeting in Ruangwa, Lindi Region on Monday, the President said she was pleased that in the area, no resident complained to her- a sign that the funds disbursed in the constituency was rightly received and serving their demands.

"Things here have been different from all the other places that I have been going...I have been informed that there are no challenges here. I receive a lot of challenges drawing my attention to address, but in Ruangwa no. They just describe what the government has done to them. Let me take this opportunity to congratulate Lindi Region and most especially Ruangwa District," she pointed out.

She added "what has been said here shows the very good use of the development funds that are issued to the people, and the councils. Prime Minister, please continue managing the funds well because these funds are the people's development funds, if they were used otherwise, we wouldn't have heard all positive things expressed here."

President Samia is in tour in Mtwara and Lindi regions to supervise various development projects being implemented by the government, though, irked in some areas after realizing that the funds disbursed to them were diverted or swindled leaving the residents not served.