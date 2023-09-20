Rwanda: 'Serial Killer' Kazungu Case Submitted to Court

The National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) has submitted to court - for a bail hearing - the case of Denis Kazungu who is suspected of killing and burying people within his rented residence in Kicukiro District.

Faustin Nkusi, the NPPA spokesperson, told The New Times: "We filed the case on September 18 to the Primary Court of Kicukiro."

The New Times has learned that while the date for the pre-trial hearing has not yet been communicated, there is a possibility that he may be arraigned later this week.

Kazungu was arrested on September 5.

The exact number of Kazungu's alleged victims is yet to be established. According to RIB, some bodies had decomposed by the time he was apprehended, and therefore, it requires a longer process to establish the total number of the victims.

A 25-year-old man identified as Eric Turatsinze was one of the victims of the suspected serial killer.

If convicted, Kazungu may be sentenced to life imprisonment, the heaviest sentence that can be prescribed under Rwanda's criminal justice system.