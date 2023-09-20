Rwanda: Remembering Young CK - Fellow Musicians Pay Tribute

Music fans in Rwanda and the diaspora on Monday, September 18 were shocked to learn of the passing of Calvin Kagahe Ngabo, who was commonly known as Young CK. He was living in Ottawa, Canada.

The news of his passing indicated that he died on the night of September 17, and investigation on the cause of his death is still ongoing.

To his fellow artistes that featured in 'Umugabo' remix and other singles, the loss of the 22-year-old rapper is a void which will never be filled. They shared with The New Times their heartfelt tributes.

ALSO READ: Rwandan rapper Young CK, 22, dies in Canada

Rapper BullDog

Hip-hop singer Malick Bertrand Ndayishimiye, better known by his stage name Bull Dog who appeared in 'Umugabo remix' said: "We have lost the forefront of the hip-hop runners. Although he was residing in Canada, he kept the bond with his roots and he would always embrace Rwandan values in his songs."

The singer and songwriter also mentioned that the late rapper had a passion for music that would take Rwandan music far beyond boundaries.

"He consistently appeared in every concert to support any artiste invited to perform in Canada. It is just a collapsed bridge, one might say," he said.

DJ Gulain, High school friend and collaborator

Producer and DJ, Ndikumana Gulain Mugisha commonly known as DJ Gulain said they both met at school, Integrated Polytechnic Regional College (IPRC) in 2017 before he relocated to Canada.

"We worked closely from the time he stepped into the spotlight. He was very collaborative and communicative. He never abandoned Rwandan values," he recalls.

The two collaborated on DJ Gulain's single titled 'Agatigito' from his debut album 'Umunyamugisha'. The song also included rappers like Kenny K-shot and Icenova.

ALSO READ: Who is Young CK, the Canada-based artiste taking the Rwandan music scene by storm?

Rapper Kenny K-shot

Kenny Rulisa, popularly known as Kenny K-shot shared: "I feel saddened by the loss of such a young soul. My condolences to his family and close friends alike. I can't imagine how they feel."

He also acknowledged that they project both appeared in was a good collaboration and the beginning of their friendship. "His music will live forever. May his soul be at peace," he said.

Rapper Young Grace

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rapper Young Grace, emphasized Young CK's impact, stating that the rapper was not just an artiste but a cultural ambassador not only in Rwanda but also among the diaspora.

"He loved music especially hip-hop; the industry has lost a front runner and real gem."

Producer Dr Nganji

Dominique Ngabonziza, professionally known as Dr Nganji, the recording engineer and entrepreneur who produced some of the projects young CK appeared in like Agatigito, reflected: "He was very hardworking, communicative, and appreciative and he always made the job easy. He had a vision."

Many other artistes and celebrities including The Ben, K8 Kavuyo, Platini P, Ish Kevin, to mention but a few, also paid tributes to the late rapper on social media. They expressed sadness and admiration for his talent. His talent will be missed.