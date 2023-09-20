Kenya: CS Kuria Apologizes Over Fuel Price Hike Remarks

Nairobi — Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has apologised over his remarks on fuel price increase.

Through his X account, Kuria indicated that the price of fuel is likely to go up in the coming months owing to global dynamics.

In his statement, the CS apologised 'profusely' stating that "human is to err adding that he has since been advised that his sentiments were misplaced."

"I have since been advised by people like Dr. Boni Khaleale (Khalwale) and his master that the statement was incorrect, insensitive, and ARROGANT. I am made to understand that the price (fuel) will come down," he stated.

The CS had earlier come out to defend his projection of a possible increase in fuel prices until February 2024, in what has been described by his critics as a 'mockery' of Kenyans welfare.

Kuria termed his sentiments as an act of responsibility over the factual status of the escalating fuel prices attributing the increase to global and climate change issues.

"I repeat. Petrol will be Sh260 by February. And El Nino is coming in 3 weeks that will last till March. These are global and climate change driven. Responsible leaders ought to tell the truth to prepare the people. You can throw stones at me all you want," he said.

Kuria had scoffed at those criticizing the Kenya Kwanza government for the escalating fuel prices whose spiral effect is increased cost of living.

Without mincing his words, Kuria told those bashing President William Ruto's administration to remain silent or drill their 'oil boreholes' to alleviate the crisis insisting the increased fuel prices is a global issue.

"From morning till evening If you keep saying the fuel price has gone up, why don't you dig your own oil well? Those people making noise, If they have their own well, I'm ready to start digging tomorrow," he said.

The CS has been vocal about preparing Kenyans for tough times ahead following escalating fuel prices saying the pain at the pump will continue until next year in February.

On his X handle, the CS urged Kenyans to brace for the shocks.

"Global Crude Prices are on an upward trajectory. For planning purposes expect pump prices to go up by Ksh 10 every month till February," he posted.