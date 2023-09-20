Botswana: Masisi Urges Private Sector to Support SDGs

New York — The business community, being an important stakeholder in the development process, should consider drawing up a plan of action to assist governments and the United Nations (UN) attain the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has requested.

Addressing the annual UN Private Sector Forum on the margins of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York, United States of America, Dr Masisi said the private sector needed to outline its role in a more structured manner to assist the global ideal of sustainable development.

"In this current global context of scarce fiscal resources and pressing challenges, it is clear we cannot solely rely on traditional donors. I thus commend the private sector for stepping forward, and I urge that in addition to aligning to the SDGs, it also systematically fills the void left by government due to incapacity to fulfill all obligations," Dr Masisi said.

He requested the private sector to develop and commit to codified long term visions of development as many governments had increasingly done.

Dr Masisi told his audience that Botswana government had developed its own long term Vision 2036, in harmony with the SDGs, whose objectives provided important pointers to the private sector on how to invest.

The President also revealed that this week in New York, Botswana would further engage through the Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI), an initiative established by the UN Secretariat and the business community, to mobilise investment, transformational change, and to reposition the continent in the global arena.

He said GABI provided a platform for strategic high-level discussions between heads of state and government, private sector leaders, investors, heads of multilateral organisations and creative economy personalities.

They will discuss the three GABI themes for 2023, which are; energy access and transition, inclusive growth and trade, as well as digital transformation.

Dr Masisi reiterated Botswana's commitment to partnering with the global business community for mutually beneficial investment and development initiatives.

BOPA