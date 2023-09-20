Botswana: Matlapeng Joseph Half Marathon Winners

Ramotswa — Sesebo Matlapeng and Kitsiso Joseph are winners of Thuto Boswa charity half marathon for men and women categories respectively.

The half marathon was held in Ramotswa on Saturday to raise funds for Thuto Boswa Rehabilitation Centre for the Disabled.

The duo, who used the 21km race to prepare for the upcoming major marathon events, walked away with P5 000 each.

Matlapeng, renowned marathon runner from Lefika Athletics Club, said in an interview that he was happy for his win although there was no stiff competition.

He also said he used the marathon to prepare for Orapa marathon billed for November. Matlapeng has participated in more than 10 marathons since the beginning of this year.

Joseph, a member of the BDF Athletics Club, said she enjoyed the marathon and she used the race to prepare for the University of Botswana marathon scheduled for Gaborone on Sunday.

The duo urged young people to actively engage in sporting activities to avoid getting involved in substance abuse as well as to keep fit and earn a living.

Kgosi Tsimane Mokgosi said the marathon had attracted large number of participants although Ramotswa hosted for the first time.

He also appreciated that the event organisers catered for people living with disabilities, the elderly and children.

In addition, he said sport could help minimise social ills, adding 'sport is the future'.

For his part Ramotswa District Council chairperson, Zaahid Jalal, said the event was an eye opener, adding the event should be looked at on a bigger perspective given the many opportunities it could bring.

He said sporting facilities were not available at community level although sport was taking centre stage as evidenced by a bid for AFCON.

Ramotswa Athletics Club chairperson, Herold Mosomane, said his club in partnership with Botswana Athletics Association organised a half marathon charity event with the intention to raise funds for Thuto Boswa rehabilitation centre.

He said over 500 participants registered to take part in the 21km, 10km and fun run marathon of 5km. Among the participants, were marathon runners from as far as Kenya, South Africa and other neighbouring countries.

The winners walked away with P5000 first prize, P3000 second and P1000 third prize.

BOPA