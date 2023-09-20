South Africa: Down to Business for Banyana in the USA

20 September 2023
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

The reigning African Champions face the U.S. women's national team in two friendly matches to be played in Cincinnati on 21 September 2023 (22 September 01:30am CAT) and in Chicago on 24 September 2023 (23:30pm CAT)

Speaking after the first official training session, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was impressed by the work and the commitment shown by her charges soon after arrival.

"The first day is always a difficult day, especially after the long travel, but I think we had a good night. Everyone looks enthusiastic and excited to be together again, and to be playing again. At the start of the training session, the longer we went, the better we got in terms of moving the ball around," said Ellis.

"It is extremely hot, obviously not the weather we are used to but I think we have done really well today.

"We always knew that this game would come soon after the recent FIFA Women's World Cup (in Australia and New Zealand) and the league has only been on the go for two weeks, so we went with players that have played regularly. And with withdrawal in certain positions due to injury, we had to fill those positions and with the players that have come in now, it's an opportunity for them to raise their hands. We always say players who come in must step up so that we see whether we can take them on our journey or not."

