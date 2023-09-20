Tanzania: VP Mpango to Address Unga78

UNITED STATES ,New York : VICE- PRESIDENT Dr Philip Mpango is set to address the world leaders during the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit at the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York tomorrow.

Dr Mpango left the country on Monday this week to represent President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan at the assembly.

According to a statement released by the Vice-President's Office (VPO) communication unit, Dr Mpango will lead the Tanzanian delegation at various sideline meetings on the environment, economy, health, water, democracy and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that Tanzania has been invited by partner countries, international institutions and private organisations.

UNGA is the main policy-making organ of the organisation. Comprising all member states, it provides a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations. Each of the 193 member states of the UN has an equal vote.

The UNGA also makes key decisions for the UN, including appointing the Secretary-General on the recommendation of the Security Council, electing the non-permanent members of the Security Council and approving the UN budget

The Assembly meets in regular sessions from September to December each year and thereafter as required. It discusses specific issues through dedicated agenda items or sub-items, which lead to the adoption of resolutions.

Last year, Tanzania's participation in UNGA 77 was a success as the country managed to use the opportunity to strengthen ties with other member states.

Dr Mpango, who represented President Samia, presented Tanzania's opinions and recommendations to the UNGA 77, which is the policy-making organ of the United Nations.

Dr Mpango reaffirmed Tanzania's commitment to a transformative education system since the sector is among important components towards attaining Development Agenda 2030.

"Since President Samia assumed office, she has placed great emphasis on ensuring a transformative education system in Tanzania," Dr Mpango remarked.

The VP also reminded delegates at the summit of the need to strive for mobilisation of ambitions, actions and solutions to transform the education sector.

"This summit could not have been timelier, particularly for Tanzania, as it comes after the issuance of a presidential directive last year to reform the sector, including education and training policy, legislations and curriculum.

The VP also cited attainment of gender parity ratio of one to one and increased investment in technical and vocational education as well as higher learning institutions as among areas where the country has made notable achievements.

"Tanzania has also made integration of technology in the education sector and increased allocation of funds, where the sector receives the biggest share of the government's budget to the tune of 18 per cent per annum," he explained.

Dr Mpango further assured delegates at the summit that Tanzania commits to ensuring inclusive access to education for all irrespective of disability, poverty or gender by responding to emerging issues.

The VP told leaders at the global summit that the country has embarked on strengthening both formal and non-formal skills development opportunities by investing in community-initiated technical and vocational training centres.

"We are also reviewing the skills which are offered in order to prepare graduates to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Dr Mpango mentioned some of the setbacks in the education sector as the need to reduce shortage of teachers to attain the required teacher to pupil ratio in order to improve the quality of teaching and learning.

Moreover, the VP on behalf of the government committed to contribute one million US dollars (about 2.3bn/-) to support the Global Fund, while also calling upon other nations to fulfill their obligations in beefing up the fund to support the fight against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

The Global Fund secured 14.25 billion US dollars in crucial new funding, after decades of progress against the diseases were derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic.