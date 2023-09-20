Kenya: Konza to Host Global Innovation Conference

Nairobi — Kenya has formally received hosting rights for the 2024 IASP (International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation) world conference.

This was made during the IASP 2023 world conference in Luxembourg.

This year's conference in Luxembourg primarily focused on the nexus between megatrends and potent role of science parks in enabling innovation and economic Development.

The meeting was attended by leaders drawn from over 300 science parks and areas of innovation from all over the world.

The Cabinet Secretary for Information Communication and Digital Economy Eliud Owalo led Kenya's delegation in receiving Kenya's flag, signifying the official handover of hosting responsibilities in the highly anticipated 2024 global conference.

"Winning the bid to host the 2024 World Conference is not just a momentous occasion for us; it is a testament to the progress, innovation, and unending commitment to the advancement of science, technology, and innovation in Kenya," CS Owalo stated.

"Our nation's commitment to science and technology is not only evident in the ambitious projects like Konza Technopolis but also in the hearts and minds of our people. We have a thriving ecosystem that encourages entrepreneurship, fosters research, and embraces diversity."

Present during the handover ceremony was Konza's CEO John Paul Okwiri, who expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to host this prominent event in Kenya's emerging Silicon Valley.

He expressed optimism of Kenya and Konza Technopolis hosting the 41st IASP World Conference 2024 themed, 'Demographics, entrepreneurship, and technology defining the frontiers of future economies'.

Kenya is recognized as the economic, commercial, financial, and logistics hub of East Africa and has one of Africa's fastest-developing market economies.

Konza Technopolis is home to top-notch global infrastructure with the construction of the conference center underway.

Notably, Konza City takes great delight in hosting a Tier III Data Centre, an IT stronghold that will ensure the highest level of safety for all data and information in support of expansion of digital space in the country.