Morocco: Al-Haouz Earthquake - Emirati Ambassador Commends 'Professionalism' of Moroccan Authorities Under HM the King's Leadership

The earthquake with an epicentre in the High Atlas mountains caused devastation in the historic city of Marrakech, Morocco.

Rabat — The United Arab Emirate's (UAE) ambassador to Rabat Al Asri Saeed Ahmed Aldhaheri commended the "professionalism" and "colossal efforts" deployed by the Moroccan authorities to help the victims of the Al Haouz earthquake, in accordance with the High Directions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

"The work carried out by the Kingdom of Morocco was professional and colossal, and would not have been possible without the High Directions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI," the Emirati ambassador told MAP news agency on Tuesday, stressing that "despite the mountainous nature of the affected areas with their steep relief, the situation was quickly brought under control."

In this regard, Aldhaheri said he was deeply moved by HM the King's message of thanks and gratitude to the head of the United Arab Emirates search and rescue team, which took part in the relief efforts following the earthquake that struck the Al Haouz region.

He stressed that all the members of the Emirati team had expressed their satisfaction with the work they had carried out alongside their Moroccan brothers, praising in this respect the role played by the Moroccan authorities in facilitating the team's action on the ground.

The diplomat also expressed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State of the United Arab Emirates, to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Governor of Dubai, and to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court of the United Arab Emirates, for their constant monitoring of the situation and the directives given to team members.

He also extended "his sincere condolences to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the Moroccan government, the brotherly Moroccan people and the families of the martyrs."

His Majesty King Mohammed VI had sent a message of thanks and gratitude to General Ali Al-Mutawa, Head of the United Arab Emirates Search and Rescue Team, which took part in the relief efforts following the earthquake that struck the Al Haouz region.

"We express Our deep pride and gratitude for this generous humanitarian participation, which embodies the depth of the ties of solid fraternity and active solidarity that unite the Emirati and Moroccan peoples," wrote the Sovereign in the message.