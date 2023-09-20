Uganda: Surrogacy and the Over Five Million Ugandan Couples Grappling With Infertility

opinion

Records obtained from the Uganda Fertility Centers and studies made on the country's demography dynamics indicate an increased rate of infertility amongst Ugandan couples.

Reports show that about 10-15% of couples experience involuntary childlessness which translates into

estimated five million couples grappling with infertility in the country.

Contributory factors towards this state of affairs are diverse and a very long list.

During several meetings, frustrating conversations intimated on how some families are struggling to solve the infertility problem, makes one want to shed a tear. The reason is that some of these endeavors tried, do not yield results, they are rather frustrating, unsuccessful with no show for it.

I have had testimonies from friends whose marriages are wobbly and others are on the verge of collapse. To make matters worse others have indeed bent because of infertility constraining them of bearing children naturally.

Unfair to note however is that, socio and demographic challenges associated with infertility, in African families is majority of the times unfairly blamed on women not men.

Imagine what psychological trauma this leaves these women.

However, failure to conceive a child naturally doesn't have to be a cross to carry forever, inability to devise optional means is rather the biggest restraint that we choose to salvage in our minds and consequently deters our resolve to act.

As a social worker, I highly believe that surrogacy as a form of parenting, positively embraced, would solve some of the major challenges we are encountering in some marriages struggling with infertility.

I however, understand that there are families out there who would opt for surrogacy services if made readily available and affordable.

Kenya for example our neighboring state legalized surrogacy in 2008.

Professor Julia Sloth-Nielsen, children's rights expert and law professor at the University of the Western Cape, once said surrogacy has now taken root in Africa since infertility cases are visible.

Increased levels of infertility amongst Ugandan couples is an issue of concern that requires devoted thought and discussions by the central government through opinion leaders at all levels.

There is no joy more exponential for a parent, like that of carrying a baby in their hands that has

their genes. Born by self or not, may cease to matter.

A typical African Woman wouldn't imagine such a scenario, its mind blowing.

However, in this 21st century era, mindsets have changed and re-structured to think out of the box.

It is okay to get into a contract arrangement with a fellow human being through a surrogate agency to carry

for you a baby that will eventually be delivered to you on term. It's your baby, well gifted to you.

What a joy!

Categorically, this comes with attached considerations, the first step that is significant however, is to resolutely make a move to find an acceptable surrogate who has got to work on client's terms and conditions. Give it a thought.

Well aware that the practice is already ongoing in the country, I wish to resound a humble request to Hon. Sarah Opendi the woman member of parliament for Tororo district to re-table the bill on surrogacy for legislation.

I also implore other legislators and opinion leaders to vote for this bill as it will present viable

solutions to eminent infertility problems in many Ugandan families.

Dorothy Kyomugasho Musimenta. The writer is a social advocate at Surrogacy Parenting Uganda.