Libya: Protesters Burn Derna Mayor's Home as Flooding Death Toll Soars

20 September 2023
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Harare — The residence of the mayor of Libyan city Derna, has been set alight as hundreds of protesters sought an explanation for the disastrous flood that occurred last week, BBC reports.

Mayor Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi, has become a focus of public rage. Residents claim that despite the fact that they believe officials must have known that heavy rains were on the way, they did not give them enough notice.

The protesters gathered on September 18, 2023 at the famous Sahaba Mosque in the city, with many yelling for the dismissal of senior figures in the eastern government of Libya. All members of Derna's city council have now been fired.

Despite denials from officials, residents claim that they were issued a warning to stay at home, rather than a call to evacuate.

Officially, more than 10,000 people are still unaccounted for after two old, crumbling dams collapsed, flooding the city. There are significant discrepancies in the number of deaths, but according to the UN, there are close to 4,000 confirmed deaths.

The UN said that one of its teams was denied entry to Derna.

"We can confirm that search and rescue teams, emergency medical teams and UN colleagues who are already in Derna continue to operate," Najwa Mekki, of the UN's humanitarian body OCHA, said.

A UN-recognised administration based in Tripoli and a government in the country's east, supported by warlord General Khalifa Haftar, currently rule Libya. The country has been torn apart by power struggles since the overthrow of long-time leader, late Muammar Gaddafi.

Haftar referred to the floods as a natural calamity, but many Libyans believe otherwise, claiming that the eastern government ignored the dams despite prior warnings about their flimsy condition.

Although up to 50% more rain descended on eastern Libya as a result of the climate crisis, scientists from the World Weather Attribution group remarked that the conflict in Libya and inadequate dam maintenance had turned the extreme weather into a humanitarian crisis.

On September 19, 2023, an official in the eastern Libya administration, said that all journalists had been asked to leave Derna and accused them of impeding the efforts of rescue crews. There has also been a shutdown of internet and telephone services.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.