South Africa: Employment and Labour Ensuring Labour Compliance Within Taxi Industry

20 September 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Taxi Body SANTACO meets with Department of Employment and Labour for support in ensuring labour compliance within the industry

The national leadership of Taxi Body, the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) recently met with both the Minister of Employment and Labour T.W Nxesi and his Deputy Boitumelo Moloi. The meeting was converged on the subject of the taxi industry's, efforts to ensure that it complies with all the relevant Labour legislation that regulates the industry.

The organisation's leadership alluded that the harshest lesson they drew from the COVID-19 pandemic, was when majority of their employees couldn't claim available monetary benefits due to their industry's non-compliance.

Whilst the organisation is overseeing a bigger industry formalisation project, the Department of Employment and Labour has committed to support, and empower the taxi industry to fast track compliance with all the related labour legislation.

The urgency of this collaboration is backed by the taxi industry's current contravention of existing legislation which is unprecedented.

Employment and Labour, through its offices across the country will delegate officials to help the taxi industry to fast track the process of compliance with the labour legislation, through their respective cooperatives.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.