South Africa: Employment and Labour Ensuring Labour Compliance Within Taxi Industry

press release

Taxi Body SANTACO meets with Department of Employment and Labour for support in ensuring labour compliance within the industry

The national leadership of Taxi Body, the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) recently met with both the Minister of Employment and Labour T.W Nxesi and his Deputy Boitumelo Moloi. The meeting was converged on the subject of the taxi industry's, efforts to ensure that it complies with all the relevant Labour legislation that regulates the industry.

The organisation's leadership alluded that the harshest lesson they drew from the COVID-19 pandemic, was when majority of their employees couldn't claim available monetary benefits due to their industry's non-compliance.

Whilst the organisation is overseeing a bigger industry formalisation project, the Department of Employment and Labour has committed to support, and empower the taxi industry to fast track compliance with all the related labour legislation.

The urgency of this collaboration is backed by the taxi industry's current contravention of existing legislation which is unprecedented.

Employment and Labour, through its offices across the country will delegate officials to help the taxi industry to fast track the process of compliance with the labour legislation, through their respective cooperatives.