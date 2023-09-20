Kenya: Pharmacy Board Recalls Kenyan-Made 'Tamedol' Paracetamol Oral Solution

20 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has recalled Kenyan-made 'Tamedol' Paracetamol Oral Solution for failing to meet market authorization requirements.

PPB said on Wednesday it had received several complaints on the oral medication's quality prompting an investigation.

The board said the product manufactured by Biopharma Limited must be quarantined immediately.

"Stop all further distribution, sale, issuing, or use of Tamedol oral solution," the agency stated said.

"Members of the public are urged to return the product to their nearest healthcare facility, while healthcare facilities are instructed to return the products to their respective suppliers."

PPB urged the public at large to exercise constant vigilance and to report any suspected instances of substandard medications.

It also urged the public to report any negative drug responses as soon as possible to the nearest medical facility.

PPB added it will do its best to guarantee that Kenyans receive medicines of a high grade of quality.

Tamedol is used for the relief of headaches, migraines, backaches, muscle pain, period pain, colds, flu symptoms and fever.

