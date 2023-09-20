Uganda: Director of Public Prosecutions Withdraws Charges Against General Muhoozi Kainerugaba

The Director of Public Prosecutions has withdrawn charges related to disobedience and being a public nuisance against first son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba instituted by lawyer, Male Mabirizi.

Mabirizi earlier this year instituted charges against Gen Muhoozi for being a public nuisance and disobedience of statutory duty contrary to sections 160(1) and 116 of the Penal Code Act over statements he made while at Kololo independence ground in 2022 when as a serving military officer, he addressed a political gathering and made public political statements which directly and indirectly affected Ugandans.

The charges were also instituted jointly against MP Michael Mawanda, veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda, Balaam Barugahare, Michael Nuwagira Toyota, Lilian Aber and Michael Katungi.

However, the DPP took over the matter for prosecution.

On Tuesday, Senior state attorney Ivan Evan Kyazze told Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate, Ronald Kayizzi he had instructions from the DPP to withdraw charges against Gen Muhoozi.

Lawyer Mabirizi who was in court asked the magistrate to have his consent before the case is withdrawn.

However, Mabirizi was overruled by the chief magistrate who said he had no locus and consequently allowed the DPP to withdraw the case.

Commenting about the matter, Mabirizi said he was not surprised with the developments.

"This what the DPP has always wanted to take over the case and later withdraw it. However, the law is still on our side. I am going to file an application appealing against the proceedings at Buganda Road Court,"Mabirizi said.