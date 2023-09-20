Kenyan Astronomer Puts Stars in Girls' Eyes

With her goal to spark a love for science and astronomy, particularly among young girls, Susan Murabana tours Kenya introducing others to the wonders of the cosmos.

Growing up in the East African nation, she felt science was a space reserved for boys and never saw a future with her eyes turned skyward, but her interest in the stars came alive in her 20s.

Today, Murabana, along with her husband Daniel Chu Owen, leads Star Safaris, offering public expeditions to areas with no light pollution to see astronomical events like the Perseid meteor shower.

The income from these ventures finances the couple's "Travelling Telescope."

Launched in 2014, it focuses on educating communities on the wonders of the universe, primarily targeting schools in rural areas.

Murabana and Owen set up an inflatable planetarium and a powerful telescope, introducing up to 300 children at a time to the marvels of space.

They get into the basics of astrophysics, planets, and constellations.

Since its beginning, the couple have shared the magic of the night sky with an estimated 400,000 people.

A major motivation for Murabana is changing the ideas surrounding science in Kenya.

"There's a misconception here that science and astronomy are meant for the West and too challenging, or just for boys," she said, The Guardian reported.

Recognising her influence, the UN selected Murabana for their Space4Women programme in 2021, connecting experienced women in the space sector with budding female scientists.

Reflecting on her journey, Murabana cites Dr. Mae Jemison, the first black woman in space, as a beacon of inspiration.

In her words: "I hope that through the Travelling Telescope, I can ignite the ambition that propels the first African woman into space."

