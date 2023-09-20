South Sudan: President Kiir Departs for New York to Attend UN General Assembly

17 September 2023
South Sudan News Agency

Juba, — The President of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit has traveled to the United States to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.in New York.

The office of the Presidential Affairs Ministry says Kiir will address the assembly and update them on the status of peace implementation.

The President is also expected to tell the world leaders that South Sudan will conduct general elections in 2024 as stipulated in the revitalized peace agreement.

This is the second time Kiir will address the UN General Assembly. His first address to the UN body was in September 2014.

