Namibia: Breast Cancer, the Second-Most Common Cancer in Namibia

Breast cancer has affected the lives of countless Namibian women and their families, but Namibians are determined to improve breast cancer awareness, early detection, and treatment.

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) and Roche Pharmaceuticals hosted a breast clinic at Walvis Bay, in Windhoek, and at Otjiwarongo and Tsumeb between 13 and 16 September.

Local oncologist Marcia Verto says the campaign offered women free breast screening in the hope of detecting cancer early.

"The aim is to keep in line with the World Health Organisation's pillars in breast cancer, which are early detection, timely diagnosis and comprehensive treatment.

"We also have a breast cancer clinic at Windhoek Central Hospital where anyone is welcome on Fridays," she says.

Verto advises women with breast lumps to go get screened.

CAN chief executive Rolf Hansen says on average more than 500 women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually.

"This has resulted in it being the dominant cancer after skin cancer in Namibia. More than 50% of these cases originate from the northern regions of Namibia, followed by the central regions [Hardap and Khomas]."

Globally, breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women, with millions of cases diagnosed each year.

It ranks as a significant cause of mortality among women, emphasising the importance of early detection and intervention.

Breast cancer affects women of all ages and diverse backgrounds, highlighting the need for widespread awareness and proactive measures.

EARLY DETECTION SAVES LIVES

Hansen says early detection is crucial for saving lives.

He says raising awareness, providing education, and conducting regular screenings are vital components of CAN's efforts.

Hansen says CAN conducts screening campaigns throughout the year.

"These campaigns are especially important for financially vulnerable Namibians, including those in rural areas through the National Cancer Outreach Programme.

"Understanding the early warning signs of breast cancer is pivotal for early detection. Regular self-examinations and awareness could make a significant difference in diagnosis and treatment," he says.

Early detection is the cornerstone of breast cancer survival.

In Namibia, healthcare providers are making strides in improving early diagnosis and treatment, Hansen says. Mammography units have been established in urban areas, and mobile screening clinics visit rural communities, bringing life-saving measures closer to people.

HOPE

While the battle against breast cancer in Namibia is ongoing, there is hope on the horizon, Hansen says.

Awareness is growing, early detection rates are improving, and medical facilities are becoming better equipped to treat the disease, he says.