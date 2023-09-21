South Africa: Supersport Sizzle As Chiefs Fizzle

Kaizer Chiefs' woes continued after they were edged 1-0 by SuperSport United in a Premier Soccer League tie at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.

Terrence Dzvukamanja's brilliant strike as early as the second minute was all that Matsatsantsa needed to decide the tie.

It was the perfect recovery by SuperSport who had been humiliated by Golden Arrows 3-0 at home in their last PSL match prior to hosting Amakhosi.

The Tshwane side is now third on the table as they keep close track of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

For Amakhosi, they continued to blow hot and cold in the league and dropped a rung to position eight on the standings while Ntseki's job remains at high risk.

SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt has always been a thorn in Chiefs' flesh and the Soweto giants might be regretting firing him nine months into his job at Naturena in 2021.

Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune featured for the first time this season while recently-signed Jasond Gonzalez was handed his maiden start by Ntseki.

Their hosts missed midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu's services while Ime Okon was back in the starting line-up.

As both sides were still trying to settle into the contest, SuperSport raced in front with Dzvukamanja beautifully volleying home Bradley Grobler's cross.

The Soweto giants then tried to respond five minutes later but Ashley du Preez sent in a poor cross for an unmarked and well-positioned Christian Saile Basomboli.

Chiefs kept on pressing for an equaliser with Du Preez and Zitha Kwinika coming close.

Dzvukamanja almost grabbed a brace but his powerful header was met by an excellent save from Khune on the half-hour mark.

On 37 minutes, Gonzalez was a shade too late in his slide to connect into an empty net a low cross from Du Preez who was left expressing his frustration.

Some solid defending by Thulani Hlatshwayo and Ronald Pfumbidzai kept SuperSport in the game when Chiefs tried to unsettle them early into the second half.

They continued to keep Amakhosi attackers at bay as the Soweto giants struggled to find a breakthrough.

With four minutes to go, Matsatsantsa substitute Jabu Matsio invited Khune to make a spectacular save and SuperSport clung to their slim advantage.