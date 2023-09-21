South Africa: Mother's Quick Call On Social Media Saves Child From Kidnapper

A Mthatha mother's quick response when her five-year-old daughter disappeared led to the alleged kidnapper being caught less than 24 hours after abducting the child.

At about 10am on Monday, Zimbini Gcolotela received a frantic call from her mother telling her that her daughter was missing.

Gcolotela rushed home from work and learnt from the community that they had seen the child leaving with a man. She immediately opened a case of kidnapping with the police.

Knowing the power of social media, she also started posting photos of her missing daughter and friends and family also shared the young girl's photos in order to reach as wide an audience as possible.

On Tuesday morning, the suspect was spotted with the child on York Street in Mthatha.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the suspect was found sitting in a taxi with the child.

"The community pulled him out of the vehicle and severely assaulted him with stones and sticks. At that stage, KSD (King Sabata Dalindyebo) Law Enforcement officials were patrolling and immediately intervened. SAPS Madeira Crime Prevention members who were nearby, assisted," Naidu said.

The angry mob quickly grew in numbers, and were demanding the suspect's release so they could administer community justice.

It is alleged that while the ambulance was trying to rush the suspect to the hospital, the angry mob tried to haul him out of the vehicle, which slammed into a stationary taxi at the Memela rank.

Naidu said the suspect is currently under police guard in hospital and, upon medical discharge, will be detained by police on a charge of kidnapping.

Doctors cleared the five-year-old of any injuries and she has been reunited with her family.

Gcolotela thanked the community of Mthatha for helping her find her daughter.

"We found her with new clothes, along with the ones she had worn when she disappeared," said the mother.

"It is shocking that she told us that her uncle bought her the clothes and not the man who kidnapped her. We're left with more questions than answers."