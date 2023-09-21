Malawi: Thoko Banda Declares Presidential Interest for 2025 Polls

21 September 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

Thoko Banda, son to Aleke Banda, has declared his interest to contest during the 2025 presidential elections.

Banda told journalists during a press conference in Lilongwe on Wednesday that he will stand as an Independent candidate in the forthcoming general elections.

"I intend to run initially as an independent candidate but I have been in communication with other political formations, individuals and other sectors in the society," he said.

Banda further said together in the coming months people will see how the new initiative will shape up.

He outlined pillars he would like to pursue like limiting salaries of elected officials, barring elected officials from engaging business activities while in office as well as ownership of land to remain in the hands of Malawians themselves.

Banda believed that resources of Malawians should benefit and serve Malawians adding that he will continue advocating for ensuring that wealth of the nation directly benefits them.

