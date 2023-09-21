South Africa: Govt Pledges to Keep National Broadcaster Afloat Ahead of 2024 Election - South African News Briefs - September 21, 2023

Govt to Support Cash-Strapped SABC Ahead of 2024 Elections

The South African government is considering providing financial support to the cash-strapped South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) once again, reports TimesLIVE. The minister of communications, Mondli Gungubele, said that the government is working to ensure that the SABC stays afloat to carry out its broader responsibilities, especially with the 2024 elections on the horizon. Gungubele said that the government is also looking at creating a subsidiary through which the SABC could compete in the commercial environment. The proposed changes are part of the forthcoming SABC Amendment Bill. Gungubele also revealed efforts to revise the state's contribution to the SABC while decreasing its dependence on state funding. The minister said his department is following up on how the broadcaster spent the R3.2 billion bailout it received in 2019.

90 Gauteng Pupils in Hospital After Eating 'Space Muffins'

Pupils from Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve, Gauteng were hospitalised after eating muffins allegedly laced with dagga (marijuana), reports News24. The Gauteng Department said 90 pupils from Grades R to 7 complained of nausea, stomach cramps, and vomiting. Concerned teachers alerted emergency services who rushed the pupils to nearby health facilities. Police identified the street vendor who sold the muffins and will investigate the circumstances that led to the incident. The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng called on the department and school governing bodies to vet vendors who sell food to school children.

Tragic Outcome as Man Attacked in Klerksdorp Parking Lot Dies

Hilton Pretorius, who was severely injured in an attack in a Klerksdorp parking lot, has died, reports News24. Wernich Botha, his alleged attacker, was initially arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm but now faces a murder charge. According to two sources with knowledge of events, the attacker was motivated by jealousy, as he found his girlfriend with the victim, who was her ex. The victim and another man, PW Roos, were punched and knocked to the ground. Roos suffered injuries that required 17 stitches, a concussion, and shoulder injuries. The attack was filmed and widely shared on social media. Botha is scheduled to appear in court on October 19.

