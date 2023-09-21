South Africa: Gauteng Residents Pick Up Pieces After Fiery Spring Storm and Lightning Strikes Wreak Havoc

On Tuesday night, parts of Gauteng province were struck by severe storms, resulting in uprooted trees, property damage, and power outages in the affected areas. The night's most devastating outcome was the displacement of over 500 people from Kameeldrift East informal settlement, where 125 shacks were engulfed in flames due to storm-related lightning strikes. Power went out at the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant.

In a harrowing night that left residents in some parts of Gauteng in shock, heavy windstorms wreaked havoc on Tuesday, uprooting trees, causing damage to property and cars, and disrupting electricity supply. The affected areas included the cities of Tshwane, Johannesburg, Tembisa and Krugersdorp, with Tshwane suffering the most.

At least 500 people have been left displaced in Kameeldrift East, Plot 175 in the City of Tshwane after 125 shacks were engulfed in flames due to storm-related lightning strikes, according to Deputy Chief of Fire Officer of the Tshwane Emergency Services Peter Motolla.

These turbulent weather conditions were part of a broader meteorological pattern predicted by the South African Weather Service (Saws), which had issued thunderstorm warnings for various regions across the country.

⛈First Spring thunderstorms over the eastern parts of SA. A lot of storms around GP this evening (19 Sept 2023). These storms are producing strong winds but not a lot of rain. pic.twitter.com/ux7I1HtvHG-- SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 19, 2023

Although the early spring storms have a lasting impact on the affected regions, Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson, Thabo Charles Mabaso, said no fatalities were recorded.

"Last night, at around 10pm, various parts of Tshwane...