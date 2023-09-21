South Africa: Marginally Higher CPI May Persuade Monetary Policy Committee to Hold Rates Steady

With inflation appearing to be under control, the MPC is likely to keep the repo rate on hold at 8.25% and the prime lending rate at 11.75%.

South Africa's annual consumer price inflation (CPI) edged up marginally to 4.8% year on year in August, from 4.7% in July, Stats SA reported on Wednesday, which means the South African Reserve Bank is unlikely to lower the repo rate -- for now.

The statistics agency's data shows that the CPI increased by 0.3% month on month in August.

The biggest contributors to the 4.8% annual inflation rate were food and non-alcoholic beverages (which increased by 8% year on year and contributed 1.4 percentage points); housing and utilities (up by 5.5% YoY, contributing 1.3 percentage points); and miscellaneous goods and services (up 6.2% year on year, contributing 0.9 of a percentage point).

In August, the annual inflation rate for goods was 5.6%, up from 5.5% in July; and for services it was 4% (unchanged from July).

The release of the latest inflation data comes a day before the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee wraps up its three-day meeting.

Economists polled in a Bloomberg rate-decision survey before Stats SA's release predicted that...