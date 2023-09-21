South Africa: Three Dead, Five Rescued in SA Navy Submarine Disaster Off Kommetjie, Cape Town

21 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Victoria O'Regan and Tamsin Metelerkamp

The accident came after a weekend of high winds and rough seas and a South African Weather Service warning of damaging waves in Cape Town on Wednesday.

The Department of Defence (DoD) has confirmed the deaths of three mariners on Wednesday in an incident involving the South African Navy submarine SAS 'Manthatisi. The vessel was offshore of Kommetjie in Cape Town when high waves swept seven crew members out to sea. A rescue operation launched just before 3pm saved the lives of five personnel.

SAS 'Manthatisi was en route to Table Bay from Simon's Town for the South African Navy Festival, scheduled to take place at the V&A Waterfront from 23 to 25 September. According to the DoD, the mariners were in the process of conducting a "vertical transfer" (Vertrep) using an SA Air Force Maritime Lynx helicopter when they were swept overboard.

A Vertrep is a method of supplying seaborne vessels by helicopter.

"The Vertrep evolution was immediately cancelled and efforts were launched to recover the members. A surface swimmer was dispatched from the helicopter to assist with the rescue. Unfortunately, the recovery operation was negatively affected by rough sea conditions," the DoD said late on Wednesday.

"All seven members were recovered, but sadly there were three fatalities, with one senior officer in critical condition. The remaining members, including the surface swimmer, are currently being...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

