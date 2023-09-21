Kenya: Govt to Ramp Up Specialized Units in Northern, Coastal Regions - Kindiki

Nairobi — The government will deploy additional specialized forces and elite unites to the Northern and Upper Coastal regions, including Tana River and Lamu Counties, to pursue and neutralize criminal elements in the wake of a surge in terrorist attacks.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said Tuesday when he addressed a security baraza at Tana River's Wayu area, that the officers drawn from different units will be tasked with combating crime and terrorism.

Kindiki made the announcement even as fired a warning shot to the terrorist elements who continue to wreak havoc in the North and Coastal regions.

"We are going to deploy special forces of the National Police Service and other National security organs who are specially trained and equipped to deal with serious crimes including terrorism and banditry," he said.

While paying homage to the country's multi-agency security officers who have fallen in the line of duty while safeguarding the citizens, Kindiki said the government will continue to equip them with modern equipment and technology to enhance their capacity to deal with criminals.

Effective use of weapons

The Interior CS said that the government will protect those officers who use their weapons lawfully in dealing with criminals.

"Security officers who lawfully use weapons assigned to them to protect themselves from armed criminals as they ensure the safety and security of the residents and their property are assured of Government protection," he added.

He further appealed to the communities living in border areas to coexist peacefully and allow relevant Government and Judicial institutions to arbitrate whenever there are cross-border disputes.

The Interior CS directed the National Government Administration Officers to help resolve all historical grievances without taking sides.

He further called on political leaders to desist from inciting members of the public in the guise of addressing historical grievances.

"Any leader inciting violence and destruction of property will be apprehended and prosecuted, their political affiliation notwithstanding," he warned.

Present in the event, Tana River Governor Godhana Dhadho, Senator Danson Mungatana, MPs, MCAs and Coast Regional, Tana River County and Galledyertu Sub-County Security and Intelligence Committees.