South Africa: Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Orders Massive Manhunt for 35-Year-Old Double Murder Suspect Who Escaped From Police Custody

20 September 2023
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
Polokwane — The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered for the activation of appropriate resources to hunt down a 35-year-old year old fugitive, Thabo Ali Molobela who allegedly escaped from the Police' custody on Wednesday, 20 September 2023.

The incident happened at Sekororo hospital. According to reports the suspect allegedly shot himself while being arrested, over than a week ago. Police officer however managed to move swiftly to disarm him and quickly rushed him to hospital for medical treatment.

He was under Police' guard when he escaped.

The fugitive was apprehended at Santeng village about a week ago in Hoedspruit outside Ga-Sekororo after allegedly shooting six family members at Makgophong village in Magatle on 19 August 2023.

The circumstances surrounding the escape is currently under investigation. The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in the Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has cautioned anyone who can be found to be assisting a fugitive to note that it is a criminal offence and will face the full might of the law.

Anyone with information that can assist with the rearrest of Mr Molobela should urgently contact the Investigating Officer Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola at 082 749 2233 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111 alternatively report to the nearest Police' Station or on MySAPSApp

Police investigations are continuing.

