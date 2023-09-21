Uganda: Court Sets New Ruling Date in Lawyer Nteza's Fraud Case

The High Court has set October, 11, 2023 as the new date in which it will rule on an application in which lawyer Felix Kintu Nteza is challenging his trial before Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court on fraud charges.

Whereas the ruling was set to be delivered on Wednesday, Justice Isaac Muwata told court that he needed more time to be able to write his judgement.

He therefore set October, 11 to be able to deliver the ruling.

Lawyer Felix Kintu Nteza of Kintu Nteza and Co. Advocates is accused of obtaining money to a tune of shs195 million by false pretence from Interlink Education Services Limited in regards to a 2013 land transaction in Wakiso District.

According to prosecution, Nteza falsely claimed that the administrators of the estate of the late George Kamya and the beneficiaries of the estate were selling the said land to Interlink Education Services Limited .

The land in question is in Gimbo in Wakiso district.

Nteza has since run to the High Court to challenge his trial.