Tanzania Seeks Water Programme Full Financing

UNITED STATES , New York : VICE-PREDIDENT, Dr Philip Mpango has implored the international community to closely collaborate with Tanzania in financing the country's Water Investment Programme (TanWIP).

The country is committed to implement the TanWIP, which starts from next year until 2030. The programme is aimed at bridging the water investment gap in the country.

Dr Mpango made the remark yesterday at the launch of the International High-Level Panel on Water for Africa Campaign: Mind the Gap-Invest in Water held at the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78) in New York.

The goal of the campaign is to mobilise at least 30 billion US dollar annually by 2030 to close the water investment gap in Africa for the achievement of the water related SDG targets on the continent.

Dr Mpango, who has represented President Samia Suluhu Hassan at UNGA 78, said the TanWIP requires a total of 15.2 bilion US dollars (about 38tri/-) for its implementation, adding that its completion will ensure national water security, climate change resilience, and access to adequate water in the country.

"Tanzania commits to direct domestic resources up to 43 per cent of the total budget of the programme to ensure national water security and investment for climate resilience.

"We call upon the international community to collaborate with us in mobilizing the remaining 57 per cent to close the water investment gap," Dr Mpango appealed.

In particular, Dr Mpango noted that the successful implementation of the programme as well as monitoring and evaluation requires collaboration and participation of various stakeholders including public sector players, development partners, private sector, local banks, civil society organizations (CSOs) as well as research and academic institutions.

Dr Mpango also elaborated that the programme has four main components including the water investments for social wellbeing to cost us 6.7 billion US dollars (about 16.8tri/-), water investment for sustainable development goals 7.14 billion US dollars (17.9tri/-).

He said the programme will also focus on investment for strengthening water governance and institutions to cost 0.54 billion US dollars (equivalent to 1.4tri/-), investment for climate change resilience and disaster management to cost 0.54 billion dollars (about 1.4tri/-) and coordination and monitoring requires an extra 0.3 billion US dollars (approximately 751.5bn/-).

In a related development, Dr Mpango said the newly launched investment campaign in the water sector will help mobilise the required resources for the implementation of the investment program in the water sector in Africa.

"Investment in the water sector will need to be increased in order to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 6) which focuses on ensuring a clean and reliable water supply and effective water sanitation for all people by the year 2030," he added.

The International High-Level Panel on Water for Africa Campaign, was led by the Co-Chair for the High-Level Panel, President of Senegal, Macky Sally, along with the alternate Co-Chair of the panel, the former president of Tanzania Dr Jakaya Kikwete.