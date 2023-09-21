Tanzania: Minister Demands Transparency in Tasaf Projects

Geita — GEITA : MINISTER for State in the President's Office - Good Governance and Public Services Mr George Simbachawene has directed coordinators of the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) projects to embrace transparency.

Mr Simbachawene issued the order recently during his official visit to Bukombe District Head Office and spoke to council staff as part of his visit in Geita Region.

He said the government allocates a lot of money for TASAF projects to save underprivileged households and social projects, but many coordinators are running the projects without transparency.

"Let's not just let the ownership of these resources and money be in the hands of one person, let the fund be organised appropriately.

"In many places we have gone, the involvement of leaders at different levels in TASAF financial resources has not been very clear," said Mr Simbachawene.

Bukombe District Council Executive Diretor Mr Lutengano Mwalwiba, said for the year financial year 2021/22 they received 6.7bn/- from TASAF, of which there was a fund to save deprived households which was about 5.6bn/-.

Mr Lutengano noted that they also received 224m/- for the road project and 884m/- for education and health projects.

"For the financial year 2022/23 we have been able to transfer money amounting to 2.3bn/-, which was sent to the beneficiaries at all the villages where there were 8,913 households. There are various activities of TASAF in progress, in fact they have been very productive, by changing the lives of the people and stimulating projects in a very big way."

Bukombe District Commissioner Said Nkumba acknowledged receiving the minister's instructions and promised to strengthen the implementation of TASAF projects.